PARIS, June 15 The European Commission's statement of objections to General Electric's plan to buy Alstom's power turbines arm is a "very ordinary event", European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Monday during a visit to Paris.

Shares in Alstom fell sharply last week on news of the commission's move which could result in GE having to sell parts of the business or make other concessions on antitrust grounds. GE said it was working with the commission to find potential remedies. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, writing by Andrew Callus, editing by Geert de Clercq)