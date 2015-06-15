Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
PARIS, June 15 The European Commission's statement of objections to General Electric's plan to buy Alstom's power turbines arm is a "very ordinary event", European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Monday during a visit to Paris.
Shares in Alstom fell sharply last week on news of the commission's move which could result in GE having to sell parts of the business or make other concessions on antitrust grounds. GE said it was working with the commission to find potential remedies. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, writing by Andrew Callus, editing by Geert de Clercq)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.
MADRID, April 4 Spanish renewable energy and engineering company Abengoa has started the process of selling the 41 percent stake it still owns in U.S. utility assets operator Atlantica Yield, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.