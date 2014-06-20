METALS-London copper higher after China factory growth picks up
* Coming Up: Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar at 1000 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
PARIS, June 20 Economy Minister Montebourg will make his country's position known on rival proposals for trains and turbines-maker Alstom at a news conference at 5:00 pm local time (1500 GMT) on Friday, an official in President Francois Hollande's office said.
The French government has said it will veto any offer that does not protect local jobs and strategic interests. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Brian Love; editing by Mark John)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)