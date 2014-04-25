BRIEF-Zenith Energy entered into a strategic alliance with Waypoint Solutions
* Zenith energy ltd - entered into a strategic alliance with waypoint solutions, llc
PARIS, April 25 The board of French engineering group Alstom will meet on Sunday to discuss a possible sale of its global power division to U.S. industrial products giant General Electric, French daily Le Figaro said on its website.
"The project is so advanced that an Alstom board meeting, called for late on Sunday, could accept it," Le Figaro said without citing sources.
The paper also said that GE Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt was set to meet with French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Sunday ahead of the Alstom board meeting.
Alstom declined all comment on the report. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Natalie Huet; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.