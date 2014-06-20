PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, June 20 The French state has enough cash to fund the purchase of a 20 percent stake in Alstom from conglomerate Bouygues without selling other stakeholdings, a source in the Economy Ministry told Reuters on Friday.
The source added that the negotiations with Bouygues on the price of the stake were in the process of being finalised.
Based on Alstom's current market capitalization, a 20 percent stake would be worth 1.7 billion euros ($2.32 billion). A Bouygues spokesman declined comment. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Fairfax announces final results and pricing of cash tender offer for senior notes