PARIS, April 30 French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Wednesday that his government would examine a request from Alstom unions to raise the state's shareholding in the company, which is the subject of takeover talks.

Montebourg told parliament's economy committee the unions had signed a letter asking him to consider raising the state's stake. France currently has 1 percent of the company through state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations.

"We will start to examine this question," Montebourg said. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)