BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
PARIS, April 30 French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Wednesday that his government would examine a request from Alstom unions to raise the state's shareholding in the company, which is the subject of takeover talks.
Montebourg told parliament's economy committee the unions had signed a letter asking him to consider raising the state's stake. France currently has 1 percent of the company through state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations.
"We will start to examine this question," Montebourg said. (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)
* Easterly Government Properties announces agreement to acquire the nation's second largest department of veterans affairs outpatient clinic located in Loma Linda, California
* Storage Vault closes acquisition of $7.4 million Kitchener Storage asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: