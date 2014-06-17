PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, June 17 General Electric (GE), Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) need to improve their offers for French engineering group Alstom, a source in the French president's office said on Tuesday.
Siemens and MHI presented their joint offer to President Francois Hollande earlier on Tuesday, the source said, adding that GE was due to communicate again in the coming days.
"The talks between the state and the different companies are going to continue this week," the source said. "The offers must be improved." (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.