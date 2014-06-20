BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
MUNICH, June 20 Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) are open to the French government taking a stake in Alstom if their joint bid for the French firm's power assets succeeds, Siemens's chief executive said.
But CEO Joe Kaeser told journalists during a conference call on Friday that such an option had so far not been discussed.
Siemens and MHI are embroiled in a bidding war for the Alstom assets with General Electric, and both parties have revised their offers to win approval of Alstom and the French government ahead of a June 23 deadline.
Kaeser is due to meet French President Francois Hollande on Friday afternoon to discuss the amended Siemens-MHI offer. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
