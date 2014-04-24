PARIS, April 24 Alstom shareholder Bouygues said it supported the company's strategy but did not have control over it, after Bloomberg reported General Electric was in talks to buy Alstom for around $13 billion.

A spokesman for Bouygues, which has a 29 percent stake in the French train and turbine maker, referred to a statement issued earlier on Thursday in which Alstom said it was not informed of any potential public tender offer for its shares.

Asked whether there were any takeover talks, the Bouygues spokesman declined to comment further.

"Bouygues highlights that it is a significant shareholder in Alstom but does not control it. Since it became a shareholder in 2006, Bouygues has supported Alstom and its strategies," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)