PARIS, April 28 General Electric, the
U.S. group that is eyeing the power turbine assets of France's
Alstom, said on Monday that CEO Jeff Immelt had held a
"productive" meeting with French President Francois Hollande on
his firm's potential investment in Europe's second-biggest
economy.
In his first statement since news of the talks with Alstom
broke late last week, Immelt said after meeting Hollande in
Paris that "the dialogues was open, friendly and productive".
"We understand and value his perspective, and we are
committed to work together," he said in a statement issued by
the company after the morning meeting at Hollande's Elysee
Palace offices.
