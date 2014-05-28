PARIS May 28 U.S. conglomerate General Electric is committed to creating 1,000 industrial jobs in France within three years to seal a deal to take over Alstom's power arm, a source close to the talks told Reuters.

GE's Chief Executive Jeff Immelt himself made the commitment when he met French President Francois Hollande earlier on Wednesday, the source said.

GE currently employs around 10,000 workers in France, and Alstom's power business around 9,000.

(Reporting by Natalie Huet)