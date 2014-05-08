BRIEF-Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
PARIS May 8 General Electric, which wants to buy Alstom's energy businesses, is not in talks with Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp about the French company's power grid business, a GE France spokesman said on Thursday.
The Nikkei business daily said Toshiba would offer to buy Alstom's power grid unit if General Electric purchased the French firm's energy businesses.
"GE is not in any discussions with Toshiba," the GE spokesman said. "If our offer to Alstom is approved, we have no intention of selling the grid business." (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)
March 13 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, people familiar with the matter said.
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.