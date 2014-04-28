BERLIN, April 28 The German government would
rather see Siemens take over the power arm of its
French rival Alstom than have it acquired by General
Electric, a government source in Berlin told Reuters on
Monday.
Separately, the German economy ministry said it believes a
Siemens-Alstom tie-up would be a great opportunity for both
Germany and France and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel is in
contact with all parties, though it is a corporate decision.
"A possible partial takeover offers great opportunities for
both Germany and France from a potential industrial and
political point of view," a ministry spokesman said.
The German engineering group is offering Alstom half of its
train-making business plus cash in exchange for the French
firm's power turbines division, Le Figaro newspaper reported on
Sunday.
The French government wants to find alternatives to the GE
offer, which sources said puts a value of $13 billion on the
turbines and power grid equipment business and could be
announced in days.
(Reporting Markus Wacket and Stephen Brown; Writing by Erik
Kirschbaum)