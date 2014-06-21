PARIS, June 21 The French government expects to see rapid progress in talks on the purchase of an Alstom stake from Bouygues, President Francois Hollande said on Saturday.

He was speaking a day after France backed a tie-up between Alstom and U.S. rival General Electric on condition the government acquires 20 percent of the company from Bouygues .

"This is a major condition for the government's acceptance of the alliance," Hollande told reporters in Paris. "That's why I believe we will make progress by the end of the day."

