PARIS, April 28 French President Francois
Hollande said on Monday the state had an important role in
deciding the future of power and transport engineering firm
Alstom and any successful bid would need to safeguard
jobs and industrial activity in France.
"The state naturally has to have its say because it makes
orders," Hollande said in a speech discussing the employment
situation in France. "The key criteria is what will safeguard
(industrial) activity and jobs in France."
(Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; writing by John Irish; editing
by James Regan)