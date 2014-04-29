PARIS, April 29 General Electric Chief
Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to French President
Francois Hollande that if GE were to buy the energy unit of
Alstom, it would boost employment in France and locate
global headquarters for several key businesses in the country.
GE confirmed that the letter, published by French financial
daily Les Echos, was authentic.
GE said it would also locate the headquarters for grids,
hydraulics, offshore wind and steam turbines in France, and
would work with the French government, utility EDF and
nuclear group Areva to protect France's nuclear
sector and its exports. It would also consider selling Alstom's
wind turbine activities to French investors.
Separately, a source close to Alstom told Reuters the
company will issue a statement about the possible sale of its
energy unit on Wednesday morning.
