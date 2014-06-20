MUNICH, June 20 Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said he would meet French President Francois Hollande on Friday afternoon to discuss an improved offer for Alstom's power assets the German engineering group submitted jointly with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) .

Kaeser told journalists during a conference call that he would represent the interests of both Siemens and MHI at the meeting.

Siemens and MHI are embroiled in a bidding war for the assets with General Electric, and both parties have revised their offers to win approval of Alstom and the French government ahead of a June 23 deadline. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing Ludwig Burger)