BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
MUNICH, June 20 Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said he would meet French President Francois Hollande on Friday afternoon to discuss an improved offer for Alstom's power assets the German engineering group submitted jointly with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) .
Kaeser told journalists during a conference call that he would represent the interests of both Siemens and MHI at the meeting.
Siemens and MHI are embroiled in a bidding war for the assets with General Electric, and both parties have revised their offers to win approval of Alstom and the French government ahead of a June 23 deadline. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing Ludwig Burger)
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer