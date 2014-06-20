PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, June 20 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Friday it acknowledged and regretted the French government's decision to reject its joint offer with Siemens for a tie-up with engineering group Alstom.
"Mitsubishi will remain committed to developing its relationship with France and French industrial partners in the future," the Japanese firm said in an emailed statement.
The company said it was proud of the cooperation with nuclear group Areva and looked forward to working with other leading French companies.
France chose General Electric to form an alliance with Alstom on Friday.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Fairfax announces final results and pricing of cash tender offer for senior notes