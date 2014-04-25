BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
PARIS, April 25 France's Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Friday he was concerned about the possible loss of French turbine and train maker Alstom after reports it was being considered for a takeover by U.S. conglomerate General Electric.
"The government expresses patriotic concern and watchfulness with regard to Alstom," he told Le Monde newspaper. "This concern is focused on the serious risk of losing a major decision centre."
"With the prime minister (Manuel Valls), we will meet the president of General Electric in order to focus our talks on these concerns," he said, adding that he had met Alstom's chief executive on Thursday.
Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by John Irish
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co.
DUBLIN, March 14 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group on Tuesday priced its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) at $19 per share in a listing of around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.