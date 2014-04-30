PARIS, April 30 Economy Minister Arnaud
Montebourg said on Wednesday that he told General Electric
the French government was ready to entertain a solution
for Alstom that enabled it to have a future as a
French company.
"We are ready to discuss alliances, not an absorption. We
prefer an equal alliance ... not absorptions," Montebourg told a
French parliament committee after Alstom said it would review a
binding offer from GE for its energy business by end-May.
"It will be from the combination of economic and industrial
interests, but also of economic and industrial sovereignty, that
the right solution will emerge enabling Alstom to have a future
in France - because what interests me is France," he said.
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; writing by Mark John; Editing
by Brian Love)