(Corrects to say the spokesman is based in Munich, not Frankfurt)

PARIS, April 28 Germany's Siemens is due to present its offer for a possible deal with French peer Alstom on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

"The Siemens' offer should be confirmed tomorrow during the day," the source said.

He added that the French state believed that Alstom should take the time necessary to examine all the offers on the table.

A spokesman for Siemens in Munich did not confirm the information. (Reporting By Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva; writing by John Irish)