PARIS, April 28 Germany's Siemens is
due to present its offer for a possible deal with French peer
Alstom on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
"The Siemens' offer should be confirmed tomorrow during the
day," the source said.
He added that the French state believed that Alstom should
take the time necessary to examine all the offers on the table.
A spokesman for Siemens in Munich did not confirm the
information.
