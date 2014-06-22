FRANKFURT, June 22 The chief executive of
Siemens said on Sunday the German engineering group
was ready to resume negotiations with Alstom and the
French state should they fail to agree terms with the French
firm's suitor, General Electric.
"We are still open for talks. The doors are open for Alstom
and the French government," CEO Joe Kaeser was quoted as saying
by German tabloid Bild.
"It is not over yet," he added.
France chose GE to form an alliance with Alstom on Friday,
rejecting an offer from Siemens and partner Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries, but said the deal still needed some work.
The board of Alstom followed suit on Saturday and backed
GE's proposal, as the French government worked on an agreement
with Alstom shareholder Bouygues.
In a letter to Siemens staff obtained by Reuters, Kaeser
said on Sunday he regretted that Alstom had not been open to
Siemens' proposal but that Siemens could now focus on its
ongoing restructuring measures to boost profitability.
"That's why we won't particularly miss the 'fight over
Alstom', as our negotiations have been dramatised in the public
debate," Kaeser told employees.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)