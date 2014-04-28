MUNICH, April 28 Siemens' supervisory
board will discuss a possible deal with French peer Alstom
at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, three sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Siemens declined to comment.
The German engineering group has made a proposal to rival an
offer for Alstom made by U.S.-based General Electric.
Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is due to meet French President
Francois Hollande later on Monday to discuss the matter.
