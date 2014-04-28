FRANKFURT, April 28 Germany's Siemens
said in a statement on Monday its board would convene as soon as
possible following a meeting with French President Francois
Hollande to decide whether to make an offer for Alstom
and what this would consist of.
Three people familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters
that Siemens' supervisory board would discuss a possible deal
with Alstom at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday.
The German engineering group has made a proposal to rival an
offer for Alstom made by U.S.-based General Electric.
