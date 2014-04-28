FRANKFURT, April 28 Germany's Siemens said in a statement on Monday its board would convene as soon as possible following a meeting with French President Francois Hollande to decide whether to make an offer for Alstom and what this would consist of.

Three people familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that Siemens' supervisory board would discuss a possible deal with Alstom at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday.

The German engineering group has made a proposal to rival an offer for Alstom made by U.S.-based General Electric. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)