FRANKFURT, April 29 The supervisory board of
Siemens has backed management in considering an offer
for French peer Alstom, German newspaper Handelsblatt
reported, citing company sources.
It said no decision has been made yet to make a formal
offer, adding that Siemens wants to do due diligence before
making such a move.
Siemens over the weekend approached Alstom with a proposal
to exchange part of its train business plus cash for Alstom's
power arm to counter a potential deal between Alstom and top
rival General Electric.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Irene
Preisinger; Editing by Madeline Chambers)