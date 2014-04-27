MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 20
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, April 27 French engineering firm Alstom said on Sunday it would continue to reflect on its future until Wednesday and that it had requested trading in its shares remain suspended until then.
The statement from the company follows news of an offer from U.S. giant General Electric to buy its power arm, and of a potential alternative proposal from German group Siemens . The French government also intervened on Sunday to express concerns about jobs and other issues of national interest.
The turbine and train maker's statement did not mention any of these issues, saying only that "Alstom continues and deepens its strategic reflection and will make a further announcement no later than Wednesday 30 April morning. In the meantime, the company has requested that the trading of its shares remains suspended."
Alstom's shares were suspended from trading on Friday at the request of market regulator AMF.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Natalie Huet)
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.