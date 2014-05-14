PARIS May 14 Thales is not involved
in discussions surrounding Alstom's transport
business, the chief executive of Europe's largest defence
electronics group by sales said on Wednesday.
La Lettre de l'Expansion newsletter reported on Monday that
Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg had contacted various
companies such as Thales to find ways to reinforce the transport
unit should General Electric buy Alstom's power
businesses.
"We are not involved in this dossier," Thales CEO
Jean-Bernard Levy told the group's annual shareholder meeting.
"Mr Montebourg has not involved Thales in any reflections."
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Andrew Callus)