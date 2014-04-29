PARIS, April 29 French financial markets
regulator AMF said on Tuesday it wants trading in Alstom shares
to resume on Wednesday after the market has been
informed about the content and modalities of two bids for the
firm.
The information should be distributed at the latest before
the stock market opens, the AMF said.
The regulator also said that Alstom's board has a duty
towards shareholders to examine all options in an objective and
professional manner and on the basis of clear criteria.
Sources have told Reuters that Alstom already has received a
$13 billion cash offer from General Electric for its
power business. Germany's Siemens said on Tuesday it
will make an offer to Alstom if it is given four weeks' time to
do due diligence.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by William Hardy)