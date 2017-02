WARSAW Nov 18 France's Alstom said on Friday it may challenge the decision by Poland's top utility PGE to select a $3.5 billion bid by three Polish companies as the best offer to build two new power units at its Opole facility.

On Thursday, PGE said builders Polimex and Mostostal Warszawa and boilermaker Rafako beat out the French transport and power engineering company. ($1 = 3.280 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)