PARIS Nov 5 French power and engineering group
Alstom said it expects "high single-digit" percentage
growth in full-year sales and positive operating free cash flow
after revenue rose 13 percent in the first half of its fiscal
year.
Alstom said in a statement on Wednesday that it would
convene its shareholders to a general meeting on Dec. 19 to
approve a 12.4 billion euro ($15.55 billion) deal that will see
General Electric buy most of its power business.
The level of cash returned to shareholders from the deal, as
well as the group's targeted balance sheet once it refocuses on
its smaller transport arm, will be communicated ahead of the
meeting, it added.
Over the medium term, Alstom expects sales to grow over 5
percent per year organically and its operating margin to
gradually improve within a range of 5 to 7 percent.
