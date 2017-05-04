PARIS May 4 French train maker and
manufacturing group Alstom reported a rise in annual
profits and kept its financial targets for higher sales and
earnings in the near term.
Alstom reported that its 2016-2017 adjusted earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) had risen by 15 percent from the
previous year to 421 million euros ($458.6 million).
Alstom confirmed its financial targets, namely that by 2020
sales should grow on a like-for-like basis by 5 percent each
year and that its adjusted EBIT margin should reach around 7
percent.
Alstom's results were published on the company's website.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
