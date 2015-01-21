PARIS Jan 21 France's Alstom, which
is selling most of its power equipment business to General
Electric, confirmed its full-year revenue and profit
target after posting a 10 percent quarterly sales jump at its
remaining rail arm.
In a statement on Wednesday, Alstom said transport orders
reached 1.615 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in the third quarter
of its fiscal year. Transport sales stood at 1.501 billion
euros.
Alstom said it still expects "high single digit organic
sales growth", positive free cash flow and an operating margin -
after corporate costs - of more than 5 percent for the current
year.
The 12.35 billion-euro deal for Alstom to sell the bulk of
its power arm to GE was approved by shareholders in December and
is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.
($1 = 0.8633 euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet)