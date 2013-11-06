PARIS Nov 6 French power and engineering firm
Alstom said it would ramp up cost cuts and asset
disposals after a drop in first-half orders and net income, and
a heavy cash outflow.
Alstom set a target of 1 to 2 billion euros of disposals
through the possible sale of a minority stake in its transport
business and the disposal of non-strategic assets. It expected
annual cost savings to rise to 1.5 billion euros ($2.02 billion)
by April 2016.
Net profit fell 3 percent to 375 million euros on sales of
9.73 billion, the company said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had on average forecast net profit of
352 million on sales of 9.59 billion.
The group booked 9.4 billion euros of orders, down 22
percent year-on-year. Free cash flow was a negative 511 million
euros.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
