PARIS Nov 6 France's Alstom does not
exclude a stock market listing of a minority stake in its
transport business, Chief Executive Patrick Kron said on
Wednesday.
The power and engineering firm plans to ramp up asset
disposals and cost cuts, shedding 1,300 jobs worldwide, after a
lack of large orders hit first-half results.
"On Alstom Transport, different options are possible:
industrial partners, financial partners, eventually a stock
market listing... At this stage, I don't exclude anything," Kron
told reporters on a conference call.
"We have time, and I have no doubt on the interest of
industrial and financial partners, and in the feasibility of a
stock market listing if that was the option retained."
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)