PARIS Feb 2 Alstom-Atomenergomash, a joint venture between French engineering group Alstom and Russian nuclear power company Rosatom, signed a deal to provide equipment for a nuclear power plant at Kalininigrad, Alstom said in a statement on Thursday.

The contract is worth about 875 million euros ($1.15 billion), Alstom said. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)