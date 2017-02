MOSCOW Nov 18 French engineering group Alstom said on Friday it had signed a deal with Russian state hydroelectric company Rushydro to build a new power station in the far east, strengthening business ties between the two countries.

Alstom said a year ago it was working with a host of Russian firms, including nuclear power group Rosatom and utilities conglomerate Inter RAO as well as Rushydro. (Reporting By John Bowker, Editing by Maria Kiselyova)