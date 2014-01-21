BRIEF-TCF Bank raises prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Increasing prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Jan 20 French power and transport engineering firm Alstom lowered its annual profit and cash flow targets on Tuesday, blaming a slowdown in orders in thermal power.
The company maintained its full-year forecast of low-single digit organic sales growth but said it now expected a slightly lower operating margin of 7 percent and negative free cash flow in the second half.
Alstom had said in November it hoped larger orders and more upfront payments in the second half would help it reach positive free cash flow for the fiscal year and a stable operating margin at 7.2 percent.($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Leila Abboud)
NEW YORK, March 15 Bank of America Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Moynihan will once again face a shareholder vote on whether he should maintain both roles, according to the bank's proxy filing on Wednesday.
March 15 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust