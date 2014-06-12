PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
TOKYO, June 12 Hitachi Ltd is in talks on joining Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Siemens AG's joint bid for Alstom SA's energy operations, the Nikkei business daily reported, citing a top Hitachi executive.
The executive, whom the Nikkei did not identify, was quoted as saying Hitachi was discussing a joint acquisition although the talks had not reached a stage where a formal announcement could be made.
On Wednesday, Germany's Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy of Japan said they were in discussions over a joint bid for the energy assets of France's Alstom. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
