TOKYO, June 12 Hitachi Ltd is in talks on joining Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Siemens AG's joint bid for Alstom SA's energy operations, the Nikkei business daily reported, citing a top Hitachi executive.

The executive, whom the Nikkei did not identify, was quoted as saying Hitachi was discussing a joint acquisition although the talks had not reached a stage where a formal announcement could be made.

On Wednesday, Germany's Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy of Japan said they were in discussions over a joint bid for the energy assets of France's Alstom. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)