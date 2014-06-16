UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
PARIS, June 16 French President Francois Hollande will meet with the heads of Germany's Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) on Tuesday morning, the president's office said in a statement on Monday.
The meeting with Joe Kaeser and Shunichi Miyanaga is due to take place at 0825 GMT, according to the statement.
The two companies are expected to present a joint offer to France's Alstom in Paris on Monday, according to sources close to the bidders, challenging a General Electric bid that sparked French government concern about retaining jobs and industry expertise. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Natalie Huet)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.