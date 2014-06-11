BERLIN, June 11 German conglomerate Siemens
is in talks with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
on a possible joint bid for the energy assets of
France's Alstom, a source close to Siemens told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The source confirmed a report by Bloomberg News which said
that one option being discussed was for Mitsubishi to bid for
Alstom's steam and grid businesses while Siemens offered to
acquire its gas turbine operations. The report said the German
firm would transfer its train assets to Alstom as part of any
deal.
Both Siemens and Alstom declined to comment.
Siemens is expected to announce in the coming days whether
it will submit a counter-bid for Alstom's power activities,
which are already the target of a $17 billion offer from U.S.
giant General Electric Co..
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Noah Barkin)