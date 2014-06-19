BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors announces the sale of Northern View
* America First Multifamily Investors announces the sale of Northern View, an MF property
PARIS, June 19 Siemens France's head said he still considers its joint proposal with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) for French engineering group Alstom superior to a revamped offer revealed on Thursday by rival General Electric.
"The counter offer of GE reinforces the credibility of the joint MHI-Siemens concept. It actually follows our approach - but doesn't change the game. Our concept is still superior," Siemens France Chief Executive Christophe de Maistre said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Michel Rose)
BEIJING, March 17 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S. rival.
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.