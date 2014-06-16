By Aaron Sheldrick and Tim Kelly
| TOKYO, June 16
TOKYO, June 16 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries'
involvement in Siemens' bid for the power
assets of France's Alstom fits in with the Japanese
company's plans to build a global presence after a recent major
reorganization of its business.
Mitsubishi Heavy President Shunichi Miyanagi said last month
the company wants to accelerate its global expansion through
mergers, acquisitions and alliances. It has been paying down
debt and cut its debt-equity ratio in half between 2010 and last
year, while building up its cash reserves to almost $4 billion.
The company also completed a major reorganization,
consolidating nine business divisions into four so-called
domains from the business year that started in April.
Hitachi Ltd has said it is interested in joining
Mitsubishi Heavy's bid. Under their proposal, they would merge
their steam-turbine businesses with those of Alstom, but the
real prize would be access to Alstom's clients across Europe.
The Japanese firms, which have little presence in the
region, want to sell them other technologies such as clean-coal
power stations and nuclear equipment.
Siemens is due to present an offer by Monday ahead of a June
23 cut-off date set by General Electric for GE's 12.4
billion euros ($16.88 billion) bid for all of Alstom's energy
arm, which includes its thermal power, renewable power and grid
businesses.
Mitsubishi Heavy's Miyanagi is also in Paris to present the
offer, according to sources.
Mitsubishi Heavy said in a statement Monday that various
options were being considered, but a decision had not been made.
Siemens and Mitsubishi are including a cash element of
roughly 9 billion euros, according to sources close to the
bidders.
Tying up with Alstom would give Mitsubishi Heavy access to
European markets, said Tom O'Sullivan, founder of independent
energy consultancy Mathyos Japan.
"They are weak in Europe, but strong in Asia," O'Sullivan
said. "This would given them access to Alstom's clients."
Alstom's steam turbines account for more than 20 percent of
global installed capacity, according to the French company's
website. More than 30 percent of nuclear power stations use
Alstom steam turbines, the website says.
Mitsubishi Heavy recently completed a tie-up with Hitachi
that put their thermal power business together in a bid to
secure more global contracts.
Hitachi is planning the construction of new nuclear reactors
in the UK after buying the Horizon nuclear power project from
E.On and RWE.
PUSH FOR EXPORTS
As the race to acquire Alstom power business enters a
crucial week, Mitsubishi Heavy's move ties in with the push by
Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for more exports of Japanese
coal technology and nuclear equipment to boost growth.
Abe has regularly touted Japanese prowess at building more
efficient coal plants that help reduce emissions, including
technology developed by Mitsubishi Heavy.
He is also pushing for domestic companies to build their
first nuclear plant overseas as Japan moves away from atomic
energy following the Fukushima disaster in 2011.
In the move being considered by Siemens and Mitsubishi, the
German firm would acquire Alstom's gas turbine business while
the Japanese group would inject cash and industrial assets into
a joint venture in steam turbines, sources said.
"Mitsubishi forming an alliance with Siemens improves
Siemens' offer," French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an
interview broadcast on Europe 1 radio and news channel iTele on
Sunday. "I think that GE is also going to improve its offer."
Alstom is privately owned, but the French government has
taken an active role in the talks. It views the group's
transport and energy activities, notably in nuclear power, as
strategic and is keen to preserve jobs with unemployment stuck
above 10 percent.
The French government has already secured a pledge from GE
to create 1,000 new jobs in France within three years of a deal
and Sapin said he expected the U.S. conglomerate to improve its
offer further.
Mitsubishi and the French state would take equal stakes in
Alstom, acquiring part of the 29 percent holding of French group
Bouygues, union representatives said after meeting
French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg.
This could involve French state bank BPI acquiring a stake
in Alstom alongside Mitsubishi, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Sunday. A source familiar with the situation said BPI was
"ready to be involved in any scenario", including with
Mitsubishi or GE.
A Bouygues spokesman said the group had not been approached
by any party regarding a sale of its stake in Alstom, adding:
"Bouygues wishes to remain a long-term shareholder in Alstom
with a 29.3 percent stake."
Bouygues would support the proposal recommended by the
Alstom board, the spokesman said.
In a second step separate to a turbine deal, Siemens is also
proposing to combine its rail activities with Alstom's, sources
said. The French government has actively lobbied for this,
saying it would create a European rail champion.
($1 = 0.7345 euros)
(Editing by Matt Driskill)