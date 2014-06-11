BRIEF-IndusInd Bank to buy IL&FS Ltd's securities services unit
* Says "IndusInd Bank enters into an agreement to acquire IL&FS Ltd s securities services subsidiary
FRANKFURT, June 11 German conglomerate Siemens has teamed up with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to look at a potential proposal for Alstom assets, the German company said on Wednesday.
Siemens said it and Mitsubishi would make a decision on the submission of a proposal to Alstom's board of directors by June 16.
"We firmly believe that we can substantially contribute to a partnership solution for Alstom which will create value for all parties involved, including the country of France," Mitsubishi Heavy CEO Shunishi Miyanaga said in a statement.
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit on Tuesday helped by higher trading income at market maker unit Winterflood.