BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors announces the sale of Northern View
* America First Multifamily Investors announces the sale of Northern View, an MF property
PARIS, June 19 Siemens and Japanese partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have revised their alliance proposal to engineering group Alstom, French trade unions said on Thursday after U.S. rival General Electric revamped its own rival offer.
Bernard Devert, head of the metallurgy arm of CGT trade union, told Reuters that Mitsubishi Heavy was now offering to put a further 800 million euros on the table to take higher stakes in two parts of Alstom's business.
Such an offer, if accepted, would leave the Japanese group with a 40 percent stake in Alstom's steam, hydro and renewables business. An official at France's CFTC also said Siemens-MHI had revised its offer. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Mark John; editing by Michel Rose)
BEIJING, March 17 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S. rival.
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.