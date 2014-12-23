PARIS Dec 23 Ratings agency S&P cut its outlook on French engineering group Alstom to "negative" from "stable" ahead of the company's planned share and bond buybacks and the payment of a $772 million fine to settle U.S. bribery charges.

In a statement on Tuesday, S&P affirmed its long-term BBB- corporate credit rating on Alstom, which agreed in June to sell most of its power equipment business to General Electric and focus on making trains and railway equipment instead.

"Following the sale of around two-thirds of its total business to U.S.-based General Electric, the combination of the proposed capital structure and Alstom's significantly diminished scale, scope, and diversity could lead us to lower the rating on the company by one notch," S&P said.

"Whether we lower the rating to 'BB+' or revise the outlook to stable will depend on the final amounts of the share buyback and bond buyback, and Alstom's forecast performance during calendar years 2015 and 2016," it added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Natalie Huet)