ZURICH Feb 20 French engineering group Alstom
plans to cut about half the workforce at its Neuhausen
factory in Switzerland, a Swiss labour group said on Friday.
The move comes about a month after Switzerland's central
bank abandoned a cap on the franc against the euro, prompting
export-reliant firms across the country to warn of a plunge in
profits.
Between 50 and 60 of the 109 jobs at the Neuhausen factory,
which makes the wheels framework for trains, are to be cut over
the next two years, Employees Switzerland said.
"Apparently the Neuhausen site cannot compete with the other
(Alstom) transport facilities in Europe in terms of pricing," it
said in a statement.
Alstom, which is selling most of its power equipment
business to General Electric to focus on its rail arm,
said it had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Geert De
Clercq in Paris; Editing by Pravin Char)