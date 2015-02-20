* Alstom says plans reorganisation, but no decision yet on
jobs
* Comes weeks after Swiss central bank abandons franc cap
(Adds Alstom comment)
ZURICH/PARIS Feb 20 French engineering group
Alstom plans to cut about half the workforce at its
Neuhausen factory in Switzerland, a Swiss labour group said on
Friday.
Alstom said there would be a reorganisation at the factory,
which makes the wheels framework for trains, but that no
decision had been made yet on any possible job cuts.
The changes come about a month after Switzerland's central
bank abandoned a cap on the franc against the euro, prompting
export-reliant firms across the country to warn of a plunge in
profits.
Between 50 and 60 of the 109 jobs at the Neuhausen factory
are to be cut over the next two years, Employees Switzerland
said.
"Apparently the Neuhausen site cannot compete with the other
(Alstom) transport facilities in Europe in terms of pricing," it
said in a statement.
The French company, which is selling most of its power
equipment business to General Electric to focus on its
rail arm, said: "Alstom confirms that there is a workload issue
in Neuhausen."
It said management was working on finding solutions to
mitigate the impact of the reorganisation, adding it would keep
"a minimum and relevant structure" for commercial and service
activities in Neuhausen.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan in Zurich and Geert De Clercq in
Paris; Editing by Pravin Char)