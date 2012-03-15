PARIS, March 15 French transport and power engineering company Alstom will not harm shareholders with deals that would imply raising equity in unfavourable conditions, its head said on Thursday amid reports it was eyeing takeovers in wind energy.

Speaking at an investor meeting to detail the company's ambitions in Russia, Chief Executive Patrick Kron declined to comment on speculation that Alstom was looking for takeover targets to expand its wind power business.

Kron was responding to press reports that the company is eyeing wind turbine makers Gamesa of Spain, Vestas of Denmark and Germany's REpower as potential targets.

"Let's be clear there is nothing more to report on REpower, on Vestas, on Gamesa, Nordex and a number of others," Kron said.

"I'm not surprised that we are mentioned as I repeatedly have said we will evaluate our strategy in wind and in renewable in general ... But I have no intention to comment every time there is a rumour on this or that." (Reporting by Elena Berton and Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)