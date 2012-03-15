PARIS, March 15 French engineering group
Alstom is looking at wind turbine makers Gamesa
of Spain and Vestas of Denmark, as well as
Germany's REpower, as potential takeover targets, a newspaper
reported on Thursday.
Alstom's reported interest comes as it competes as part of a
group of companies with two other consortia to build France's
first offshore wind parks.
Les Echos newspaper, citing one source, said Alstom was
looking at other candidates as REpower's position in wind power
remained small compared with its activities in coal or
hydroelectric power.
German newspaper Financial Times Deutschland, without citing
sources, reported on Wednesday that REpower's owner, India's
Suzlon Energy, was seeking a buyer for the business,
valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.95 billion), and that it had
opened the unit's books to Alstom.
No-one at Alstom was immediately available to comment on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
