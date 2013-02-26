BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
PARIS Feb 26 Alstom said it won a contract from European cross-border transmission grid operator TenneT to connect North Sea wind farms to the mainland supergrid in a project with an investment volume of more than 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion).
"As the general contractor for TenneT, Alstom will supply and construct both the onshore and offshore converter stations as well as the connecting cable systems for DolWin3," Alstom said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.