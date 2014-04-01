PARIS, April 1 French turbine and train maker Alstom SA said on Tuesday it is selling its heat exchange unit for 730 million euros ($1.01 billion) to German private equity group Triton, as part of its 2 billion euro asset disposal programme.

Alstom said the deal was approved by the board of directors on March 31 and that it would be closed in the first half of the 2014-2015 fiscal year.

The unit makes products and conducts after-sales service for product lines used by boiler companies and utilities such as air preheaters, gas-gas heater units for thermal stations and heat transfer solutions.

($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Matt Driskill)